EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sidharth Sagar opens up about his addiction, ‘Zindagi ke 10 saal…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Sidharth Sagar, comedian-turned-actor who made the audience laugh with his mimicry of popular Bollywood celebrities and impeccable comic timing recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Hindi Rush. He made many personal revelations and talked about one of the ddarkest times of his life when he turned into an addict. He opened up about his struggles with addiction and how recovered.

Sidharth Sagar shared how he got into addiction. In his words, “Zindagi ke 10 saal addiction mein guzre, severe addiction. I started with smoking around 20-21 years. I had a severe heartbreak. I was not mature enough to handle the heartbreak or understand what to do from there, so I picked up a cigarette and I got obsessed.”

After cigarettes, he got into alcohol, then substances. The comedian admitted, “I have done everything. Weed was the gateway. Cigarettes, alcohol, weed, hashish, LSD, acid paper, MDMA, cocaine, morphine- everything. When I was so addicted to getting high, the point was what was I even looking for? I was looking for absolute fun.”

Watch the full interview with Sidharth Sagar below:

He added that he troubled his parents a lot, and it was his mom who tolerated everything. “What many people don’t know, addiction is a mental, spiritual, and physical disease. Doctors stated I have ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, psychosis and gave me a bunch of medicines. I used to take 18 pills twice a day.”

Sagar went on to share that he and his mother are working with addicts to help them recover. He urges people with addiction should reach out to them for help.

Talking about recovery, he shared, “I tried to give up many times, I swore on my mother, on work that I wouldn’t touch anything again, but my body started trembling. I was craving intoxication and went mad. I couldn’t explain to anyone.”

The Kapil Sharma Show fame mentioned that this February marks two years of him being clean and he is currently trying to make amends. Talking about his struggle to recover, he said he gave up many times and turned to drugs. But he had to break the mental patterns and it required, physical, mental, and spiritual awareness to finally come out of it.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.