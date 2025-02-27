EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vivian Dsena on why people perceive him as arrogant, ‘I am somebody who is…’

Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena needs no introduction. Best known as RK for his role in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, the actor recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While speaking to us in the latest Behind The Success podcast, the actor opened up on why viewers commonly perceive him as an ‘arrogant’ individual.

Vivian Dsena shares that the characters he plays onscreen are typical of the ‘angry young man,’ and for that reason, viewers perceive him as someone who is similar to the characters he plays onscreen.

In the actor’s words, “I am somebody who is lost in his own world. So people used to think, ‘Yaar, isme badha attitude hain, pata nahi kya samahta hain aapne aap ko.’ That was a perception.”

Watch the full interview with Vivian Dsena here:

He continues to add, “Plus, I wasn’t used to connecting personally. I have just been and out and out professional because you are going for work and that’s responsibility. So, you should better focus on that.”

Dsena, who was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 18, adds, “Zyadatar roles hi meine ayese kiya hain, toh logon ko lagta hain ye real mein bhi ayesa hoga. Real mein bhi RK ke tarah baat karta hoga. I have always been the opposite of the character I have played. Jitne characters play kiye hain, usme anger ek common factor hain.”

(I have mostly played such roles, so people think I am the same in real life too—that I must talk like RK in real life as well. But I have always been the opposite of the characters I have played. In all the characters I have portrayed, anger has been a common factor.)

In the same interview, the Madhubala actor also shares why he has always been very particular about the roles he picks, and for this reason, he has not worked extensively. However, now that he is back in Mumbai, Dsena reveals he has some interesting projects in the pipeline.