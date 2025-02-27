EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Bigg Boss 18 fame Vivian Dsena say '350 to 400' doors were shut on his face?

Vivian Dsena has been receiving immense love from his fans after his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 18. Although he has been in the industry for many years and has done several shows, his stint in the controversial reality show has made him a household name once again. However, success never comes easy, and it didn't come easily for Vivian Dsena either. Recently, on Pinkvilla's show Behind the Success, Vivian recalled being rejected 300 to 400 times during his initial struggling days.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Vivian Dsena talked about his early struggles when he used to give auditions in Aram Nagar, Versova. He emphasized that hardly any actor would not have a story about their struggling days in Aram Nagar. Recalling his experience, Vivian added, "I gave many auditions." He enacted how a door would open and immediately shut after seeing his face in his initial days.

Vivian remembered an experience where no one even auditioned him and rejected him just by looking at him. He recalled hearing "No" and "You don't fit the bill" several times before even getting a chance to audition. Vivian revealed how his confidence was shattered after facing so many rejections but emphasized, "It is important that confidence gets shattered. Ups and downs are important because life is not constant."

Watch Vivian Dsena's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bigg Boss 18 fame added how he was rejected 350 to 400 times in his initial days. Vivian elaborated, "I think everyone experiences this and I am nobody special. I don't have this big struggling story. Every actor experiences this phase in their life." He also shared how this rejection helps to boost confidence and stated, "Rejection is the most important part of an actor's life."

Advertisement

In the same interview with us, Vivian Dsena spoke about his initial modeling days, his hometown, his journey in the showbiz world, his family and his journey in Bigg Boss Season 18. In Bigg Boss 18, Vivian formed a close bond with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!