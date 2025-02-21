EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why is Jannat Zubair not participating in Bigg Boss despite receiving show's offer 'many times'?

Jannat Zubair needs no lengthy introduction! The actress has been in the entertainment world since she was 6 years old and has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and films. Fans had a chance to see her real personality on the hit reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Laughter Chefs. However, when asked why she never participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, Jannat exclusively told us the reason for it.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jannat Zubair shared her thoughts on participating in Bigg Boss. She said, Honestly, I love to watch the show; I have not been able to follow a few seasons lately. In fact, many people have told me that Jannat, you have to go."

When asked whether she was approached for Bigg Boss ever, the actress revealed, "Yes, many times. I love the show; I enjoy watching it but I don't want to participate."

Watch Jannat Zubair's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Revealing her reason for not being willing to participate in Bigg Boss, Jannat shared, "The reason is that I will have to stay in the house for a very long time and without any contact." She expressed her concern, saying, "What if I get homesick? What if something happens and these things go on in my mind?"

The actress further elaborated on how she "overthinks" on any topic and that is the problem. "I don't think I'm ready. Maybe I am; I'm just in denial. I like to watch it from outside," concluded Jannat.

For the uninformed, Jannat Zubair's name often makes headlines whenever Bigg Boss season casting begins. The actress has been approached many times for the Salman Khan-led show but now the reason is clear why she doesn't wish to participate.

On television, Jannat Zubair was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 1. She was paired along with her best friend, Reem Shaikh. Their partnership and personalities on the hit comedy cooking reality show were loved by the audience. Speaking about Bigg Boss, the last season of Bigg Boss ended in January 2025. Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18.