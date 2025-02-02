EXCLUSIVE: Will Rupali Ganguly settle defamation case with stepdaughter Esha Verma? Lawyer Sana Raees reveals

Rupali Ganguly, who is ruling hearts with her performance in Anupamaa, recently got embroiled in a huge controversy. The actress was accused by her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, of giving her traumatic childhood experiences. Esha leveled several serious allegations against Rupali, after which the actress then filed a defamation case seeking Rs 50 crore against Esha. Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 17, has been roped in to fight Rupali's case against Esha.

In the latest development, Sana Raees Khan disclosed that they got interim relief from the court in Rupali Ganguly's defamation case against Esha. For the uninformed, the interim relief ensures that false and damaging content is restrained across all platforms, reinforcing that the law protects individuals from targeted attacks on their reputations.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Sana Raees Khan expressed how content they felt with the court's decision. She shared, "Presently, we are very happy with the order we have got. It's a relief and such a victory." Sana emphasized how Rupali's reputation and dignity were tarnished; the actress fought for it in a dignified manner, and the court's decision was a relief to them.

When asked whether Rupali Ganguly is planning to do a settlement in this case or have a one-on-one discussion with Esha Verma, Sana refused, saying, "No, no. Right now, no such thing is there."

The controversy began when an old post by Esha Verma went viral, after which Ashwin Verma defended his wife, Rupali. Esha accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewelry and physically abusing her mother, which left her with many traumatic experiences. She even shared several videos on her Instagram, expressing that she felt unsafe around both Rupali and Ashwin.

Esha Verma even accused her father, Ashwin, of abusive behavior and claimed that Rupali was involved in an affair with him. On November 11, the Anupamaa actress took legal action against her stepdaughter by filing a defamation lawsuit for Rs 50 crore, citing damage to her reputation.

Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, stated that Esha has since deleted the defamatory posts and her Twitter account following the legal proceedings. For those unaware, Ashwin K. Verma was married twice before marrying Rupali Ganguly. Esha Verma is Ashwin's daughter from his second marriage to Sapna.

Coming back to Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer was seen in Bigg Boss Season 17. She is currently gearing up to return to Television with her new show.