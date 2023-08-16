Exploring Karan Kundrra's automotive passion; Actor shares interesting details about each vehicle

Karan Kundrra, one of the most popular actors in the television industry is an automotive junkie. The actor has a marvelous collection of swanky cars and motorcycles. Dive into the exhilarating world of Karan Kundrra as he unveils his profound automotive passion. Recently, in a video, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared interesting detail about each of his automobiles. He started the video by saying, "Before I have spoken maa or paa, I have spoken cars. That's what my father jokes." So, without wasting further time, let's know interesting stories about his automobile adventures.

Karan Kundrra's first bike- Harley Davidson

In 2014, Karan Kundrra bought his first bike, a Harley Davidson. There's an interesting story behind this. Growing up, the actor's family were not allowed to buy bikes. Since his mom never allowed him to own a bike, he was always jealous of his friends buying the latest motorcycles. So, finally, when he started working, he bought his first bike, which he still owns today. It's a denim white Harley Davidson priced at INR 13 lakhs. He also revealed that it was the only Harley he could afford.

Karan Kundrra's Ducati Diavel

Next in line is a Ducati Diavel worth INR 22 lakhs. Talking about the all-black carbon edition Diavel, he shared that he bought it in 2016. He decided to buy the bike the moment he set his eyes on it in the showroom, describing it as 'lust at first sight'. He and Rannvijay Singha were riding when they came across the Ducati showroom. However, Karan was taken aback hearing the price of the mean machine. He was so crazy about it that he signed a show next to buy the bike.

Karan Kuundrra's main ride - Range Rover

The main vehicle that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant uses regularly from going on shoots to daily outings is the Range Rover Sport SVR worth INR 2 Crore. He came to purchase this car when he was looking for an offroading vehicle. The actor shared that he was shooting in Naigaon during the monsoon, and he had to take the train. So, to avoid that he went to Land Rover with another car in his mind. But seeing this beast, he knew he had to get his hands on this one. When he purchased it, it was the second model of the vehicle in India.

Karan Kundrra's road trip favorite Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Karan recently returned from a road trip with girlfriend Tejasswi from Lonavala and he took his favorite car, the Rubicon. He was looking for a practical car with more seating space when he bought this one. Priced around INR 60 lakhs, the actor's car has customized wheels which he ordered even before the car got delivered. He shared that when his family- his sister, mother, and father came to Mumbai, his mother refused to sit in his Mini Cooper. That's when he purchased this vehicle.

