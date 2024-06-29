Exploring Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal’s lifestyle: From luxurious 6 BHK house to swanky cars

Shark Tank India is one of its own kind of shows on national television. The program offers a platform to budding entrepreneurs who pitch their products with the hope of getting funding in return from the investors, aka sharks. The show has undoubtedly proven to be a boon for the youth, who are now more open to taking financial risks by setting up businesses.

While Shark Tank India has brought in a wave of entrepreneurship among youngsters, it has also given a lot of fame to the judges who appear as sharks on the show. Anupama Mittal has been associated with the show since its inception.

The founder and director of Shaadi.com is a self-made billionaire who hails from a humble background. With dedication, hard work, and strong willpower, the business tycoon reached another level of success. Anupam has substantial wealth, which allows him to lead a lavish life. Let’s take a look at his fancy world.

1. Anupam’s grand apartment

The businessman lives with his family in an opulent 6 BHK house located in South Mumbai's posh Cuffe Parade area. His massive home is in a high-rise neighborhood in South Mumbai that is famous for its upscale properties. It consists of a huge living room that can host small family functions, a spacious dining area, and whatnot.

Taking into consideration the property rates in the area and the size of Anupam's apartment, the designer house is approximately valued at Rs 15 crore.

2. Anupam’s high-end car collection

Anupam Mittal is quite passionate about cars. He keeps sharing photos and videos of them on social media. His swanky collection of cars contains Lamborghini, Audi, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.

3. Anupam’s prized possessions

Besides his apartment and cars, the angel investor has several other finest things in his arsenal. He is, in fact, besieged by a lot of high-end products, which further boasts of his extravagant lifestyle.

Anupam, who frequently travels to various countries in the world, is often seen buying luxury products. He possesses items from premium brands like LV, Prada, Gucci, and more.

4. Anupam’s net worth

As of 2024, the Shark Tank India 3 judge reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 185 crores. His regal life was enhanced after he joined as a judge on Shark Tank India, where he is believed to have invested in more than 250 startups.

Anupam’s wealth results from his successful business ventures, mindful investments, and television appearances.

5. Anupam’s entrepreneurial journey

The entrepreneur stepped into business around twenty years ago. He did his graduation from a university in Maharashtra and later went on to pursue his Master's degree at Boston University. After studying Operations and Strategic Management, Anupam faced a crisis while finding a job.

During the Barber Shop podcast with Shantanu, the founder of the matrimonial site shared that he had stayed hungry for 2-3 days due to financial stringency. He took it as a lesson and built Shaadi.com in 2000.

Talking about the time when tables turned for him, Anupam said, “I became a multi-millionaire in my 20s. It was crazy. I'd never imagined it. I'd order sports cars; we would party in stadiums, and our corporate meetings would be on cruise ships. It was next level.” On an episode of Shark Tank India, he revealed that his monthly earnings exceed Rs 7 lakhs.

On the personal front, Anupam Mittal is married to model Aanchal Kumar. The two dated for several years before taking the plunge. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaipur on July 4, 2013. The couple has a daughter named Alyssa together.

