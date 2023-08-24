Eyeing Gauahar Khan’s black lace birthday outfit? Here’s where to get the Rs. 10000 mini dress

Gauahar Khan is not a new name in the industry. The versatile actress and dancer has been entertaining audiences with her talent for several years now. Yesterday, she turned a year older and celebrated her 40th birthday. Her birthday bash was a grand celebration with her friends and family. While the new mom let her hair down and partied, we couldn’t help but admire how gorgeous she looked. Let’s take a closer look at her birthday outfit.

Gauahar Khan’s birthday outfit

In the world of glitz and glamour, actresses make headlines for their airport looks, date night looks, and birthday looks, among other special appearances. One actress who always impressed us with her sartorial picks on these different occasions is Gauahar Khan. So, it's no surprise that the new mom put her stylish foot forward at her birthday party. The actress and style icon donned a mesmerizing black lace mini dress that not only left everyone in awe but also showcased her innate ability to effortlessly blend affordability with high-end fashion. The dress, a delicate embodiment of sophistication, featured a sheer lace overlay that exuded an ethereal aura. The intricate lacework formed a mesmerizing pattern that added a touch of mystery to the ensemble. The round neckline and short sleeves accentuated Gauahar's neckline and arms, creating a harmonious balance between modesty and allure. What truly set the dress apart was its layered skirt underlay.

Take a look at the actress' birthday outfit here:

The Bigg Boss 7 winner paired the short lace mini dress with black stilettos. She kept her side-swept hair open. Minimal accessories are the key to nailing this look and Gauahar proved it by wearing only small diamond studs on her ears.

Price of Gauahar Khan's birthday outfit

The sheer brilliance of her outfit which guarantees to turn heads at parties is priced at Rs. 10000. The Cornelia Layered Geo Lace Mini Dress is from the brand Forever New and is available on its official website and other leading fashion websites.

While Gauahr managed to become the talk of the town with her stylish self, let's not forget how she twinned with her hubby, Zaid Darbar for the special day. Zaid looked equally stunning next to her in a well-fitted black shirt, black pants, and black boots.

