Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav to play lead characters in 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’

Fahmaan Khan is a prominent name in the telly world and the actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his good looks and talent. The actor rose to fame after his stint in the popular daily soap Imlie in which he starred opposite Sumbul Touqeer. The show was a massive hit amongst the audience, and their pairing was appreciated by the viewers. Fahmaan is now all set to showcase his acting prowess once again by featuring in another show titled 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’. It is a new fictional show all set to air on Colors TV. Fahmaan is paired opposite actress Kritika Singh Yadav.

On essaying the role of Ravi, Fahmaan Khan says, “For me as an actor, nothing beats the excitement of being part of a new story. I am excited to essay the role of Ravi Randhawa in 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side. The character I essay has everything that it takes to be successful, but he's more than what meets the eye. It feels wonderful to be collaborating with one of the most successful television creators Ekta Kapoor and COLORS, a channel that would mark another turning point in my career.”

Kritika Singh Yadav talks about her role:

Talking about her role in the show, Kritika Singh Yadav says, “I will be seen essaying the role of Pratiksha, a simple girl, who spreads joy with her optimism. Pratiksha and I have a lot in common and that’s what makes ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ more special for me. I am elated to join hands with COLORS and the queen of television Ekta Kapoor for a show that has such an impactful storyline. I hope the viewers will enjoy the fresh on-screen pairing of me and Fahmaan."

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will soon start airing on Colors TV.