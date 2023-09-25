Fahmaan Khan bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as Dharampatnii wraps up

Fahmaan Khan is currently enjoying his vacation in Bangkok. The actor is seen in Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii opposite actress Kritika Singh Yadav. Fahmaan plays the character of an angry young man Ravi Randhawa. The show started off as Ravi and Keerti's love story. Keerti dies in an accident leaving Ravi shattered. Ravi learns that Keerti died because of Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) and as revenge, marries her. The marriage that took place as revenge gets Ravi and Pratiksha closer and they fall in love. However, Ravi and Pratiksha face trouble because of Ravi's bestie Kavya's presence in their lives.

Fahmaan bids adieu to Dharampatnii

Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii started off in November last year and is all set to bid adieu to the viewers soon. The show was supposed to go off-air months ago but the channel gave an extension to the show which left the actors of the show as well as their fans extremely happy. However, now, the show is certainly going off the air, and actor Fahmaan Khan has taken to his social media to say a final goodbye to his character- Ravi Randhawa. In the video, Fahmaan captured his make-up room and wrote, "Signing off #Dharampatnii #Ravi Randhawa."

Fahmaan Khan's journey in the industry so far

Fahmaan Khan started off with smaller roles in the TV industry. He happens to be yesteryear's popular actor Faraz Khan's brother. Fahmaan was also a part of the popular movie 3 Idiots. The actor played a prominent role in Meri Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Anjali Tatrari, however, his character abruptly ended in the show. Post that, Fahmaan bagged the lead role in Apna Time Bhi Aayega opposite Megha Ray and as the show went off-air, he bagged Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer. Fahmaan and Sumbul's onscreen as well as offscreen chemistry won millions of hearts. He appeared in Bigg Boss 17 to promote his show Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii. Apart from TV shows, Fahmaan has a handful of music videos to his credit.

