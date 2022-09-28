Fahmaan Khan motivates Sumbul Touqeer as she gears up to enter Bigg Boss 16, says 'Aag hai tu'

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere next month. Many well-known personalities have been roped in to become the contestants of the show. However, on September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he spilled the beans about the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. Another contestant who is gearing up to enter the house is actress Sumbul Touqeer. Sumbul was last seen in the popular daily soap Imlie and starred opposite Fahmaan Khan.

Colors recently shared a promo featuring a contestant, but to keep the audiences on the edge of their seat, the face of the contestant was not revealed. Now, Sumbul's former co-star Fahmaan has wished her good luck and has confirmed her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Sharing the promo, on his Instagram story, Fahmaan tagged Sumbul and wrote, "All the best jungli. Aag hai tu bas be you, and don't let anyone change that."

