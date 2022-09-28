Fahmaan Khan motivates Sumbul Touqeer as she gears up to enter Bigg Boss 16, says 'Aag hai tu'
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer were former co-stars in the popular show 'Imlie'.
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere next month. Many well-known personalities have been roped in to become the contestants of the show. However, on September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he spilled the beans about the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. Another contestant who is gearing up to enter the house is actress Sumbul Touqeer. Sumbul was last seen in the popular daily soap Imlie and starred opposite Fahmaan Khan.
Colors recently shared a promo featuring a contestant, but to keep the audiences on the edge of their seat, the face of the contestant was not revealed. Now, Sumbul's former co-star Fahmaan has wished her good luck and has confirmed her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Sharing the promo, on his Instagram story, Fahmaan tagged Sumbul and wrote, "All the best jungli. Aag hai tu bas be you, and don't let anyone change that."
At the launch event of Bigg Boss 16, which was held in suburban Mumbai, host Salman Khan spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that this time the game is different as Bigg Boss will also play with the contestants.
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Dattaa, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
