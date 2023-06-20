Fahmaan Khan mourns the loss of a fan; Pens long note, ‘I prayed for you to get better so we could meet’

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talented actors in the television industry and has an immense female fan following. Known for his good looks, and a well-toned physique, the actor is a crush of many. The actor is currently winning hearts as Ravi Randhawa in the telly drama Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. But it was his role in the TV soap Imlie, that made Fahmaan a household name. There has been no looking back for the actor ever since he essayed the role of Aryan Singh Rathore.

Fahmaan Khan mourns the loss of a fan

While it is common for actors to enjoy immense fan following, they rarely get the chance to interact with them on a personal level. These days, fans mostly wait for 'Ask Me Anything' sessions on social media to interact with their favorite actors. However, The Imlie actor's recent gesture toward a fan caught everyone's attention. Today, the actor posted a photo and wrote a long note for a fan who passed away. Fahman wrote on social media, "With a very heavy heart, we bid you goodbye, Tuba. Surely life is unpredictable. You live will live on with us in our hearts and memories. We thought you were getting better. I prayed for you to get better so we could meet and I could give you a tight hug to take away most of what you went through during your stay at the hospital. Par hum milenge. We will meet where it matters most. RIP beautiful soul. Love you."

Take a look at the post here:

About the special fan

The fan, Tuba ran a fan page for Apna Time Bhi Aayega jodi, Fahmaan Khan, and Megha Ray. Rani or Megha also took to her social media account and posted a screenshot from the fan page and wrote a long caption. She expressed her disbelief at the news and mourned her loss. The deceased fan was in the hospital for her treatment.

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to express their condolences and pray for her. A few industry colleagues of Fahmaan also wrote their prayers for her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Mistry on FIR against TMKOC producer Asit Modi, 'Relieved that action has been taken'