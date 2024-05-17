Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Fahmaan Khan shared a heartwarming bond with his brother Faraaz Khan. He was inspired by the latter to become an actor. On Faraaz's birthday, Fahmaan shared a short clip of his late brother and penned a sweet note for him. The Krishna Mohini fame's note reflects his lovely equation with his brother. Here's how the young actor wished his late sibling on the special day.

Fahmaan Khan's note for Faraaz Khan

Dropping a video montage of Faaraz from his films on his birth anniversary, Fahmaan Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to you Aav. You are always with us. You wil live in our hearts for ever and ever. I miss you but I know you're up there somewhere smiling and watching us all battle the race of life and sometimes maybe smirking too saying "haha run forest run" I love you."

Have a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Faraaz Khan was a part of films like Fareeb and Mehndi, which marked Rani Mukerji's debut. He is known to have appeared in television shows such as Achanak 37 Saal Baad and Lipstick. Unfortunately, the actor passed away at the age of 50 due to a brain infection.

Celebs' reaction to Fahmaan Khan's post

Commenting on Fahmaan Khan's birthday post for his brother Faraaz Khan, Debattama Saha reacted with heart emojis. Actress Ashita Dhawan also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Faraaz your smile and memories are forever in our hearts Fahmaan this is so so precious." Another netizen expressed, "What a loving and precious tribute to a dear brother. Your guidance and advice have Fahmaan a great actor and a wonderful human being. Thank you."

Fahmaan Khan is currently seen in Krishna Mohini. He rose to popularity with his performance in Imlie as the male lead opposite Adrija Roy. The actor is known to have made special appearances in a couple of television shows, including Kundali Bhagya.

