Fahmaan Khan shares heartfelt post as he bids adieu to the show Imlie; Says ‘Hum milenge jungli’

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been playing the lead of the popular show Imlie for past some time. While Imlie has been part of the show from the start, Fahmaan Khan joined the show only a few months ago. While the audience is liking the pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore has quit the show. The actor completed the final shoot for the show recently.

Fahmaan had been playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in the show and his bond with Imlie became quite popular among his fans. He captioned, “Andheron se hum kar chuke the samjhauta, phir anjane mein ek dusre ki zindagi mein roshni bhardi. Chota sa tha safar humara, khushiyan thodi aur hotin toh acha lagta.Khatm toh hona hi tha lekin ek ajeeb si bechaini reh gaya hai dill mein ki shayad thode aur pal bita dete toh Mann bhar jata.