Fahmaan Khan shares heartfelt post as he bids adieu to the show Imlie; Says ‘Hum milenge jungli’
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been playing the lead of the popular show Imlie for past some time. While Imlie has been part of the show from the start, Fahmaan Khan joined the show only a few months ago. While the audience is liking the pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore has quit the show. The actor completed the final shoot for the show recently.
Fahmaan had been playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in the show and his bond with Imlie became quite popular among his fans. He captioned, “Andheron se hum kar chuke the samjhauta, phir anjane mein ek dusre ki zindagi mein roshni bhardi. Chota sa tha safar humara, khushiyan thodi aur hotin toh acha lagta.Khatm toh hona hi tha lekin ek ajeeb si bechaini reh gaya hai dill mein ki shayad thode aur pal bita dete toh Mann bhar jata.
Hum milenge jungli! Wahan Jahan koi ghum aur dard koi dukh hum tak pahunchne se pehle dum todle, wahan Jahan tum aur mein sirf ek dusre mein khoye rahe aur bina bataye ek dusre ko samjhe. Aaj aisa lag raha hai jaise koi baat udhar nahi rahi. I love you #imlie! Yours Aryan Singh Rathore.”
Sumbul Touqeer took to social media as she shared pictures of them hugging each other. She shared in the post, “Phir milihein akadbagghe Tumhri jungle.”
Fahmaan took to Instagram and posted the video which he captioned, "Thank you and love you." He and Sumbul announced their exit from the show in the video. Fahmaan said that his fans deserve to know the truth and the news that is circulating everywhere about his exit is true. He said that "Aryan and Imlie had a great journey." Everything that is good comes to an end and nothing remains forever." He further mentioned that Imlie's name will forever be a big one in his career.
