Fahmaan Khan’s show Dharampatnii to go off air on THIS date

Fahmaan Khan is a popular figure in the television and acting industry. He rose to fame essaying the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie and his character is still fresh in the memories of the fans. The actor is currently seen in the television drama Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii opposite actress Kritika Singh Yadav, He essays the role of Ravi Randhawa, an angry young man. Now, it has been doing the rounds that the show will soon off air and it seems the date of airing of the final episode is out.

Dharampatnii to air last episode on this date

The final episode of Dharampatnii has already been shot and makers have promised to give a fitting end to the much-loved serial. Yesterday, Fahmaan Khan shared snippets from the sets and wrote, "Signing off #Dharampatnii #Ravi Randhawa." He also shared snippets from the make-up room to show the last day of stepping into the shoes of Ravi. This confirmed that the show will go off air soon. Now, according to a report in India Forums, the final episode of Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii will air on September 29th. The show went on air last year on November 28.

Check out Fahmaan Khan's behind the camera fun with Dharampatnii co-star:

The current storyline of the show revolves around bringing Ravi back to life. For this, Kavya and Malhar joined hands. Initially, the story started showing Ravi and Keerti's love story. After Keerti dies in an accident, Ravi was left devastated. To take revenge for Keerti's death, he married Pratiksha. However, the two end up falling in love. But they continue facing trouble in their married life. In an exclusive interview with us last year, the actor shared why he took up this show. He said, "The very fact that I can break away from my previous character, is the reason why I took this up."

On the other hand, talking about Fahmaan Khan's journey so far, the actor played many small and big roles in television as well as Bollywood films. Besides movies and TV shows, he has numerous music videos to his credit. The good-looking actor enjoys an immense fan following, which is particularly dominated by female fans.

