Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu takes rumored girlfriend Jannat Zubair to their first meeting spot

Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, is a renowned figure in the realm of social media. His initial rise to stardom was catalyzed by the immensely popular social media platform, TikTok. However, when the app faced a ban, this influencer seamlessly transitioned his journey to Instagram. Despite this shift, Mr. Faisu's star power remains undiminished as he continues to amass a massive and dedicated fan following. Recently, Mr. Faisu revisited the place where he first met his rumored girlfriend, Jannat Zubair.

Mr. Faisu takes Jannat Zubair to their first meeting spot; Can you guess?

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, has embarked on a new venture with his chat show, "Long Drive with Mr. Faisu." To kick off this exciting journey, he invited none other than his rumored girlfriend, actress Jannat Zubair, as his first guest. The vlog was shared on his YouTube channel on September 1st.

In the vlog, Faisal posed a nostalgic question to Jannat, inquiring if she recalled the exact location of their first meeting. She humorously replied that even their fans knew the answer to that: it was at the airport. Delving deeper, Faisal asked if she could pinpoint the exact spot at the airport. Jannat recollected that it was by the boarding area, where he appeared worried, possibly because he was running late.

Faisal playfully disagreed, saying. He said, “Maine sabse phele tumko airport gate pe dekha tha. Mai soch raha hu ki tumko exact location btaun ki maine tumhe kahan dekha tha. (I first saw you at the airport gate. I'm thinking I’ll show you the exact spot where I first laid eyes on you.)”

He further said, “Jab humne belt cross kiya tha check-in ke baad tab mujhe Prateek ne btaya tha yeh Jannat Zubair hai, jiska aap reels pe bolte ho ki itne views or likes kyun hai. (It was after we crossed the baggage claim post-check-in when Prateek informed me that you were Jannat Zubair, the one whose reels receive so many views and likes.)” The conversation flowed as they reminisced about their journey from acquaintances to close friends.

To kick off the vlog, Faisal initiated a challenge, where he proposed that neither of them should use their mobile phones during their meeting. They decided that if one of them broke this rule, the other person would impose a punishment. Surprisingly, Faisal lost the game within the first 6 minutes of the vlog, leading to some playful teasing from Jannat.

For those who might not be aware, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu share a deep-rooted friendship that extends beyond their professional collaborations. They have been frequently spotted together on various occasions and have even collaborated on social media.

Their bond goes beyond mere friendship; they are more akin to family friends. Both of them participated together in the 12th season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.