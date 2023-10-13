Faisal Shaikh convinces Barsatein star Shivangi Joshi to join YouTube; 'If fans comment...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is a well-known personality in the social media space. His initial rise to stardom was accelerated by the hugely popular social media platform TikTok. The influencer shares a huge fan following. He was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and was the runner-up. He opened his YouTube channel Long Drive with Mr.Faisu, where, he carpools television actors and celebs. He talks about their journey and struggles to become an actor and indulges them in fun activities. Today, popular television star Shivangi Joshi shared some fun facts on his channel.

Shivangi Joshi promises to open a YouTube channel

To kick start today's video, Mr.Faisu introduced Shivangi Joshi as one of his closest friends. They both talk about meeting each other after a very long time. Both were seeing each other after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Faisu first asks Shivangi to give her phone so that they can talk peacefully. Faisu asked Shivangi that she has a reach of 20 million, so how does she feel about that? Shivangi says, "Firstly, I'm not aware of such things, but I feel that people watch TV and use social media and they love me so much. "

Shivangi is surprised about this. Faisu then tells her that a social media person can only tell her this. Faisu asks her why she has been so active on social media then why doesn't she have a YouTube channel. "Do you feel that if you join, content creators will suffer?", Faisu asks. Shivangi says, "No it's not like that but it needs a lot of creativity and a lot of brains because people need variety, it's not as easy as it is shown."

Faisal then asks her if they will get 30K comments about Shivangi starting a YouTube channel, then she has to start. Shivangi laughs and then accepts the challenge to start if her fans want to. She also shared her experience when she saw herself in a hoarding of her first ad shoot and how she got a big break in television.

About Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Currently, the actress is seen in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. She plays the role of Aradhana Saini, a journalist, and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship. Viewers are loving their on-screen chemistry.

Recently, it was reported Bigg Boss 15 fame, Simba Nagpal will make an entry in the drama to play the parallel lead, Dev. His entry will bring significant changes in Aradhana and Reyansh's relationship. This was not received positively by the viewers and many took to social media to protest his entry as they did not want any third-wheel between Reyansh and Aradhana.

