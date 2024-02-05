Faisal Shaikh has been receiving Bigg Boss offers for last four years, here’s why he is reluctant to join the show

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu recently hosted Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Isha Malviya on his talk show, Long Drive. The duo engaged in a heartfelt conversation where they discussed the controversial reality show. While talking to Isha, Faisal revealed why is reluctant to sign Bigg Boss despite receiving offers from the makers for the last four years.

Faisal Shaikh on why he is not interested in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya graced the latest episode of Long Drive with Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh. The show begins with Isha telling the host how her life has changed after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Soon after, she questioned Faisal if he had ever thought of joining the show. To this, the Youtuber said that he has been receiving Bigg Boss offers for the last four years but he fears about ruining his image.

Mr. Faisu stated, “Yaar, maine socha toh tha. Par mujhe aisa lagta hai mein chala toh jaunga. Bhale log na pasand karein mere fans toh karenge mujhe pasand. Phir darr lagta hai yaar ki kuch acha bana hua hai, kahin se kuch logon ka pyaar hai, kahin woh kharab na ho jaye (I have given it a thought. I feel I will go in the house and will get love from my fans too, even if the rest of the audience doesn’t like me. But then I fear losing the love and support I have gained).”

The Udaariyaan actress agreed with Faisal’s point of view and said that controversies are bound to happen when you’re on a show like Bigg Boss. She also told the social media star that Bigg Boss is difficult for a family person like him.

Catch a glimpse of Long Drive’s latest episode featuring Isha Malviya:

About Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh rose to fame with his lip-syncing TikTok videos under the name, Mr. Faisu. He invited negative criticism for making a video on the lynching of Tabrez Khan in 2019. Later, the rising star had to make a public apology for his controversial clip.

Mr. Faisu is frequently seen in music videos. He participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and ended up becoming the first runner-up on the show. The social media sensation also competed in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Faisal Shaikh is rumored to be in a relationship with actress Jannat Zubair.

