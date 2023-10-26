Faizan Ansari files defamation suit worth Rs 10 crore against Bigg Boss 17’s Sana Raees Khan: Report

Sana Raees Khan, the famous criminal lawyer who has worked in several high-profile cases found herself amidst controversy, yet again. Social media influencer and actor Faizan Ansari filed a defamation suit against the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Read on to know what happened.

Faizan Ansari files defamation suit against Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan is a high-profile criminal lawyer who has many reputed cases to her credit. She garnered attention with her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Now, she has made headlines again after Faizan Ansari filed a defamation suit worth Rs 10 crore against her, accusing her of lying.

According to reports, in the defamation suit, the social media influencer accused Sana Raees Khan of using Aryan Khan’s name for publicity. He mentioned that Ali Kashif, who is also his lawyer, represented Aaryan Khan in the 2021 case. He claimed that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant used their names for popularity.

“She calls herself a criminal lawyer, but she herself is a fraudster and a criminal. Forget fighting his case, she has never met Aryan or Shah Rukh Khan in her dreams also," Ansari told the media. According to reports, Faizan Ansari recently interacted with the media where he stated that Sana Raees Khan represented another accused in the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship drug case. Evin Sahu was represented by her.

In the last few months, many reports mentioned Sana Raees Khan as Aaryan Khan’s lawyer. A few stated that she was Evin Sahu’s lawyer, who was another accused in the case and was the first to get bail.

Sana Khan landed in trouble for participation in Bigg Boss 17

Just a few days back, Advocate Ashutosh Dubey raised an objection against Sana Raees Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 17.

He tweeted, "I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is a violation of Bar Council Rules. According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited from engaging in any other employment to generate income. Additionally, section 49(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961 restricts practicing advocates from pursuing full-time employment in other fields."

