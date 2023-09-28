Falaq Naaz addresses ongoing controversies between Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants; says 'Kuch logon ke liye...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded sometime back but the contestants of the show are still making headlines. Elvish Yadav won the show followed by Abhishek Malhan as first runner-up and Manisha Rani finishing at the third spot. Elvish, Abhishek, and Manisha shared a very strong bond in the show and showcased their friendship. When Elvish won the trophy, he offered the same to Abhishek. While they maintained that they wish well for each other, Elvish Yadav made a vlog recently and mentioned that someone he considered his brother, has been doing negative PR against him. Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Elvish was referring to Abhishek. While the controversy is grabbing eyeballs, another contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Falaq Naaz has reacted to all the buzz.

Falaq Naaz's reaction to the ongoing buzz about Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Falaq Naaz took to her Instagram stories and expressed her thoughts on the buzz. She wrote, "Kuch logo ke liye BIGG BOSS abhi bhi khatam nahi hua hai... ab bhi ek dusre ko degrade karne mey lage hue hain... Get a life guys. (For some people, Bigg Boss has still not ended, they're busy degrading each other.. Get a life)."

Later, sharing the same story, she wrote, "Bhai ek in general baat boli hai... kisi particular ko target nahi kiya! To phir logo ko aag kyu lag rahi hai? Sach bol diya kya #ouch. (Bro, I just said this generally. I didn't target anyone particularly so why are people getting offended? Did I say the truth? #ouch)"

Have a look at Falaq's Instagram story:

Falaq Naaz's journey in the industry so far

Falaq has been a part of the TV industry for quite some time now. The actress has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani among many others. Falaq came to the limelight when her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested following Tunisha Sharma's death. The actress came all out and fought for her brother. Her real-life personality bagged her Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Her camaraderie with Avinash Sachdeva grabbed eyeballs too.

