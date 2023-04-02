Falaq Naaz is all smiles as she shares PIC with Sheezan Khan; Arti Singh, Kishwer Merchantt and more REACT

Actor Sheezan Khan rose to fame after essaying the role of Ali Baba in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Unfortunately, the actor was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December 2022. Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam, committed suicide on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday.

Falaq Naaz's new PIC with brother Sheezan:

The Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor reunited with his family on March 4 after walking out of jail. It was an emotional moment for them as Sheezan hugged his mother and sisters. Post this, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz had shared a family picture post his bail. Today, Falaq Naaz took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her brother Sheezan Khan. In this snap, Sheezan and Falaq are all smiles as they pose for the snap. Falaq is seen wearing ethnic attire, whereas Sheezan is seen donning a blue outfit. In the caption of this picture, Falaq wrote, "To those who asked for it Here you go Love and peace."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Celebs reaction:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends showered their love on this post. Shafaqq Naaz wrote, "Awww," Sehban Azim also dropped 'heart emoticons,' Arti Singh Sharma commented, "God bless u," Kishwer Merchantt and Vinny Arora Dhoopar also dropped comments on Falaq's post.

Sheezan Khan also shared his picture on his Instagram story.

About Tunisha Sharma's demise:

On 24 December 2022, Tunisha Sharma broke many hearts as she left for her heavenly abode. The 20-year-old actress committed suicide on the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Sheezan Khan's makeup room. Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Fever And Brain Multispeciality Hospital (Naigaon East) and was declared dead at 4:20 pm and an ECG confirmed her death. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai.

