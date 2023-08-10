Faltu: Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey's show's last episode to air on THIS date

Faltu, starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey, has been one of the most loved Television shows. It grabbed the attention of the viewers within a short span of time and was loved by the audiences for its fresh pairing of lead actors and impressive storyline. Faltu began airing last year in November and instantly received immense love from the fans. This daily soap even ranked among the top 5 shows on several TRP reports proving to be an audience's favorite show. Despite being loved by the fans, the show is now going to draw its curtain down within 11 months of airing.

Faltu to wrap up soon:

Numerous reports initially indicated that Faltu was going to be taken off the air. Later, there were rumors that the show might continue due to fans' requests. However, a recent report now suggests that the show will conclude this month itself. According to a report from Tellychakkar, the shooting for Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey's show Faltu is scheduled to finish by August 16 or August 17. As per the same report, the final episode of Faltu is expected to be broadcast on August 21, a Monday. Yet, an official confirmation regarding this is still pending.

In a previous interview with India Forums, Aakash Ahuja expressed his surprise and disappointment over the unexpected ending of Faltu. The actor said, "I don't know the reason behind this, Everybody on the sets was shocked, And if you ask me I am not sad because I do not let these things get to me but I think we deserved a better ending. We have a unit of 200 people working hard, we actors will find the next projects but what about them, but we cannot decide, I am out of words. I don't know the reason behind this decision, our numbers were good, I think the channel could have taken a better call.”

About Faltu:

Produced by Boy Hood Productions, Faltu features Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey in the leads role. Aakash essayed the male lead Ayaan Mittal whereas Niharika played the role of Faltu. Their great on-screen chemistry was well-received by the audience. The show's storyline revolves around Faltu, an unwanted girl, who faces challenges due to her parents' disappointment over having a third daughter and a stillborn twin son.

Alongside Aakash and Niharika, the show also showcased various other actors like Drishti Thakur, Mahesh Thakur, Rakhee Tandon, and more. Faltu premiered on 2 November 2022 and airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Qubool Hai actor Aakash Ahuja to star in new show 'Faltu' with Niharika Chouksey; Watch Promo