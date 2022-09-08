Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh to work together again

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is a popular daily soap on TV screens which became quite a famous name in a very short span of time, due to its interesting twists and turns in the plot. The show enjoyed a massive fan following as people love the romantic chemistry between actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, the leads of the show. The show follows the thrilling love story of Pakhi and Agasthya, as they go through numerous trials and tribunals to finally be united as man and wife. The show ended a few months ago, but the fans of the show will be excited with the new announcement.

The romantic chemistry between Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam became quite a buzz on social media. The on-screen duo has a massive fan following on social media and they were disappointed when the show had gone off-air too soon. But there is good news for the fan of the duo as the two have now come together for a music video.