Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh to work together again
Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh to work together for a music video.
Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is a popular daily soap on TV screens which became quite a famous name in a very short span of time, due to its interesting twists and turns in the plot. The show enjoyed a massive fan following as people love the romantic chemistry between actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, the leads of the show. The show follows the thrilling love story of Pakhi and Agasthya, as they go through numerous trials and tribunals to finally be united as man and wife. The show ended a few months ago, but the fans of the show will be excited with the new announcement.
The romantic chemistry between Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam became quite a buzz on social media. The on-screen duo has a massive fan following on social media and they were disappointed when the show had gone off-air too soon. But there is good news for the fan of the duo as the two have now come together for a music video.
According to the source, we hear Zain and Reem are currently shooting for their new music video. The shoot for the music video is presently happening in Himachal Pradesh.
This is a second music video of Zain and Reem. Their first music video Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua was a treat to watch. Zain and Reem’s chemistry in the song made the fans go gaga over them.
Reem Shaikh's professional life
The actress started her career with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She worked in other shows including Me Aajji Aur Sahib, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, etc. She played her first lead role in Tujhse Hai Raabta and was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan.
Zain Imam's professional life
The actor started his acting career with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and went on to work in Tashan-e-Ishq, Naamkarann, Laal Ishq, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and more.
