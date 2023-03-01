Fans ask actress Divya Agarwal if she is a virgin, guess how the actress reacted?

Actress Divya Agarwal who has recently been in the news for her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar is making headlines for her controversy with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Divya and Varun were in a relationship for a long time before calling it quits and going separate ways last year. They ended the relationship on a good note and Divya even took to her social media to announce the news to her fans. But recently, things took an ugly turn between the two and they are constantly jibing at each other through social media.

Yesterday, Divya took to Instagram to hold a Q and A session with her fans. A lot of fans asked her some personal questions about her current relationship with engineer boyfriend Apurva, about her ex-boyfriend Varun, and about her life and work. One fan asked her for relationship advice. The actress wrote, “No two beings are naturally together. Once you are on the path of sharing life together, communicate and reciprocate. The two of you have to come to common ground to sustain yourself. It’s a lot of work, but once everything feels effortless, you’re stable.” Another fan asked her, “are you a virgin?” To this Divya replied, “yes.”

Divya on mental health

Many fans shared with Divya that they draw inspiration from the actress and love her for always spreading positivity. Divya shared with them that she believes in being the protector and provider for herself. One being asked how to deal with mental stress, she shared, “I was dealing with it from 2020-2021. Learned a lot about it and made a short film ‘the box’. I know one thing, you have to take everything in your hands.”

Varun and Divya’s spat

It all started when Varun interacted with his fans on Q and A, where a fan asked if Varun cheated on Divya. To this, he replied, “I didn't bro.” Soon, Varun’s sister took to social media to accuse Divya of not returning ‘khandani’ jewelry that Varun had given her. After a few days, Divya took to Twitter to share an image of a gold earring and a ‘Ganpati’ pendant and wrote, “Giving back the “jewelry”. She also uploaded an image of Hershey’s kisses chocolates in her palm, and wrote, “with kisses.”

The actress has also been called a gold digger by trolls for her engagement with Apurva. When a fan asked her how to deal with this, she replied, “Only the material things can be returned, sadly there’s no giving back the love, efforts, and time you gave them.”

