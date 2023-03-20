Fans ask newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel if they want more kids or not; Here's what they said

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The couple made headlines when they announced their engagement earlier this year. They took to social media to share several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. Just a day after tying the knot, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their Honeymoon. Recently, the newlyweds went live on Instagram and answered many questions of their fans.

Daljjiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel reveal their family plans

On Monday, Dalljiet and Nikil went live on their Instagram handle from Thailand and interacted with their fans. During the live session, a fan asked them if they are planning more kids. To this the actress replied ‘No guys, we already have three kids.’ Nikhil then added 'that's expensive’ as he exchanged looks with her wife. For the unversed, Dalljiet has a son named Jaydon from her previous marriage with Shalin Bhanot whereas Nikhil has two daughters, Aariyana and Aanika, from his previous marriage.

About the couple

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. The couple looked gorgeous at their wedding ceremony and shared dreamy pictures from the same.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel share snaps of a fun photoshoot in the hotel lobby; See PICS