Fans call Rubina Dilaik 'mountain girl'

Popular diva Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Rubina surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos. From bold dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles, the diva can make hearts skip a beat with whatever outfit she dons. Recently, Rubina shared a video from her latest photoshoot and we are just in awe.

Rubina Dilaik’s new video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a video from her latest photoshoot where she can be seen enjoying with the false snow. She looked pretty in a black and white coat which she paired with matching heels. She kept her hair open and went for minimal makeup. Rubina looked gorgoues as she was enjoying that snow during her shoot. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. A user wrote ‘Our mountain girl loves snow’, while another one commented ‘You are just like snow Rubi, Beautiful and Sparkling.’

Check out the video here

Rubina Dilaik's career:

Rubina Dilaik shot to fame after essaying the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. Post this, the actress climbed the success ladder and went on to star in popular shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and also made a special appearance in several daily soaps. Along with fictional, no-fictional also became Rubina's favorite genre.

The actress participated in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was one of the finalists in these shows. At present, Rubina is busy severing gorgeous looks on Instagram, endorsing high-end brands, and sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to spread her magic again on the screens.

