Fans couldn't control their excitement on meeting Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare in Amravati; WATCH VIDEO

Bigg Boss 16’s runner-up Shiv Thakare's strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows. Recently, Shiv got a grand welcome as he came to his hometown Amravati, Maharashtra. Shiv Thakare gets grand homecoming after Bigg Boss 16

In a video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Shiv is seen celebrating his Bigg Boss journey with his fans and well-wishers. From fireworks to ecstatic fans dancing to the beats of dhols, Shiv's homecoming was indeed a royal one. Shiv thanked his fans, who were seen whistling and cheering for him. Shiv's home was decorated with floral rangolis and balloons to welcome him. Also, his home coming was celebrated by disturbing sweets and cake cutting. For the unversed, Shiv was even declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 2 Marathi.

About Shiv Thakare Shiv Thakare, is an Indian reality TV star and a choreographer who rose to popularity through his participation in MTV Roadies Rising back in 2017. He hails from a humble Maharashtrian family from the city of Amravati, Maharashtra. Shiv is known for winning MTV Antisocial, and emerging as the semi-finalist of MTV Roadies.

