Fans get nostalgic as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes click pics

Popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been one of the most popular and watched show of Sony TV. The storyline of this show was quite different from the other shows and grabbed attention of the audience. The show had three seasons and the final episode was aired on November 2021 but the memories are still fresh in the mind of the fans.

Recently, the lead pair Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes bumped into each other in Dubai. In a picture shared by Pinkvilla, both the co stars are smiling and posing for picture. Erica was seen wearing a black top and a pair of jeans. On other hand, Shaheer wore a black T-shirt and a demin jacket along with a blue jeans.

"A reunion we really needed to see @shaheernsheikh and @iam_ejf in Dubai", the caption of the post read. The picture reminded us of the characters Dev and Sonakshi which was played by these two actors.

About the show

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi revolves around two indiviuals Devrath Dixit a successful business tycoon and Sonakshi Bose a nutritionist. Both have a rocky start but destiny brings them together when Sona comes to take care of Dev's mother. The on-screen chemistry of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes AKA Dev and Sona was loved by the audiences.

The first episode was aired on February 2016 and then came season 2 and 3. Apart from Shaheer and Erica, Supriya Pilgaonkar also played one of main character- Dev's mother.

About Shaheer and Erica

Erica made her television debut in 2016 with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and became a household name. Due to the show's popularity and viewers demand, the show came with two seasons. She went on to play the role of Prerna Sharma in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan.

She also appeared in several music videos.

Shaheer started his career with Kya Mast Hai Life where he played Veer Mehra. He has been part of several shows like Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and many more. Currently his playing Krishna Choudhary in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab.





ALSO READ: Tere Pyaar Mein fever grips Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, actors groove to the trending song; WATCH VIDEO