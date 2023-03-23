Fans go 'aww' as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Randeep Rai posts adorable reel with Niti Taylor

Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been grabbing all the attention ever since the beginning. The show has been recieving a lot of positive response as it has never failed to amaze the viewers with it story plot and the characters. After the lead characters Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar AKA Ram and Priya had quit the show, it took a generation leap which focuses on Ram and Priya's daughters.

Recently, Randeep Rai took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel of himself and Niti Taylor. In the reel, Niti is seen wearing a blue lehenga and goes dancing towards her co-star Randeep Rai asking him to join her.

Currently in the show, both of their characters are going through a cold war but this cute reel shows the behind the camera bonding between the two.

"Life is short, time is fast, no replay, no rewind, enjoy every moment as it comes." the post read.

About the show

The first episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was aired in August 2021 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead role. Since February, the story took a generation leap and Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are palying the lead roles whose on screen chemistry is loved by the audience. Apart from them, Pooja Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani and Leenesh Mattoo are also seen in the leap.

