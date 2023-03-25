Fans go 'aww' as Dheeraj Dhoopar shares adorable reel with son; Watch

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the well-known actors in the television industry, who has been part of many shows. The actor has gained huge popularity by portraying the character of Karan Luthra in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. His on-screen chemistry in the show with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by fans. Dheeraj is also quite active on his social media and keeps updating his fans regarding his personal and professional life.

Currently, the actor is spending quality time with his wife and son. He is holidaying in Goa and constantly giving glimpses of his vacation.

The actor took to his Instagram and posted a new reel where he is seen carrying his adorable son on his shoulder and enjoying the sunset view on the beach. He wore a black half-sleeve shirt and pants along with a pair of white sneakers and black shades giving him a perfect holiday look.

Dheeraj wrote a heartwarming post on the reel for his little son Zayn, expressing his love and care for him.

"Zayn", the post read.

"Bestttttt dad, How sweet, Dad & son duo and So cute Zayn," fans showered the post with comments as soon as it went viral.

"This duo is the best," another fan commented.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's career

Dheeraj started his career in 2009 with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. Then he went on to play roles in several shows like Kuch Toh Log kahenge, Behenein, Sasural Simar Ka, and many more.

He became a household name after playing the character of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya. He was last seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Speaking about his personal life, Dheeraj is married to Vinny Arora whom he met on sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The couple tied the knot on November 2016 and is blessed with a son Zayn. The actor is often seen spending time with his family and keeps updating pictures and videos with them.