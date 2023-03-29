Fans go crazy as Arjun Bijlani posts lazy yet cute mirror selfie; See pic

Arjun Bijlani is one of the well known and talented actors who has been a part of the entertaiment industry for more than two decades. He has been part of several shows and won millions of hearts with his acting skills and charming personality. This talented actor can be called multi talented too as he has not only excelled in acting but also in hosting shows. He enjoys a massive fan following who never fail to support the actor and he leaves no stone unturned to keep his fans updated about his personal and professional life.

Recently, the actor took his Instagram handle and post a mirror selfie of himself which made his fan's day

Arjun posted a mirror selfie in which he can be seen with messy hair and a very tired and sleepy look on his face and he captioned the post as, "Wake me up !!". The actor looked absolutely cute and charming even in his messy hair look.

"My favourite, Handsome hero hero hero hero hero, U r mu favorite," fans started commenting on the post as soon as it went viral.

Another fan commented, "You are so handsome and your smile is so loved it . Splitsvilla me jitne v ldke the unse jyada to aap handsome lgte h..".

Arjun Bijlani's career

Arjun made his acting debut in the year 2004 with Hungama Tv show Kartika. He got recognition from the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma in Sab Tv show Left Right Left and then came his breakthrough role of Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum along with Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey and Mohit Sehgal. After this show, he became a household name.

He has also been part of shows like Mohe Rang De, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin 2 and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

He also hosted several reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 14 with Sunny Leone, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and India's Got Talent 9.

Speaking of his personal life, Arjun Bijlani tied knot with Neha Swami in 2013 and the couple was blessed with a boy in 2015 whom they named Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani aces denim-on-denim trend like a fashion icon as he gets spotted in the city; Watch