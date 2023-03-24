Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh Bapat shares pics with a beautiful skyline as his background; Fans go crazy

Actor Raqesh Bapat has been part of the entertainment industry for many years now. He began his career with the Hindi film, Tum Bin, which became a huge hit. For years, he has been part of several shows and won millions of hearts. Raqesh became a household name lately after he participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Apart from this, the charming actor is quite active on his social media and keeps updating his fans with glimpses of his life. Recently, Raqesh took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures of himself.

Bigg Boss 15's Raqesh Bapat's pics

In his latest pics, Raqesh is seen wearing an all-black attire. In one picture, he is wearing a black casual outfit and in another, he is wearing a black shirt with its bottoms open paired with black pants. He is standing on his balcony and enjoying the different modes of the sun with a cute expression on his face.

"One shall always stare ; Me just making worthy of it," the post read.

"RaQu enough of balcony pics looking superb though, RaQ Sir... black dress mein aap itne hot...lagte ho aap per to dil a gaya !!!, This smile >>Touchwood," his fans started to shower love on the the post as soon as it went viral.

Another fan wrote,"Someone is obsessed with his view from his balcony. And am obsessed with this someone".

About Raqesh's career

Raqesh made his acting debut in the year 2001 with the Bollywood film, Tum Bin along with Sandali Sinha and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Later, he appeared in movies like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Gippi, Heroine, and others. He has also been a part of several television shows like- Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai, and Honge Judaa Naa Hum. He participated, in reality shows like- Nach Baliye 6, Bigg Boss OTT, and Bigg Boss 15.

Speaking about his personal life, Raqesh was married to actress Riddhi Dogra whom he met on the sets of Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and both tied the knot in 2011. The couple got divorced in 2019 with mutual consent.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grew close to actress Shamita Shetty and eventually started dating, but parted ways later.

