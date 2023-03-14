Fans go crazy as Jasmin Bhasin posts stunning pics from Krishna Mukherjee's Haldi ceremony

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry who is known for her amazing fashion sense as well as her cuteness. She has won millions of hearts ever since she entered showbiz through her performance in serials and then reality shows. The actress is quite active on her social media and keeps her fans updated.

Currently, she is attending the wedding of actress Krishna Mukherjee and her fiancee Chirag Batliwalla with her boyfriend Aly Gony. Krishna has worked with Aly in Star Plus popular serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel.

Recently, Jasmin posted a picture where she is seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga along with yellow jhumkas and matching yellow bangles donning her wrists which is giving her a beautiful and elegant look.

"Haldi ready in", the post read.

Jasmin Bhasin's work front

Jasmin made her television debut through Tashn-e-Ishq where she portrayed the role of Twinkle Taneja opposite Zain Imam. Then she played Teni in the Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla and became a household name and then appeared in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

She also participated in reality shows: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India where she became 2nd runner up, and then Bigg Boss 14.

Aly and Jasmin

Aly and Jasmin met each other during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 for first time. Then in 2020, they participated in Bigg Boss 14 together and fell in love. Since then, they have been inseparable.

