Fans go 'woww' as Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli posts stunning pics

Actress Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 and became a household name since then. The actress has a unique fashion sense and never shies away from experimenting and flaunting it. She is very active on social media and keeps updating photos and videos from various locations.

Be it her vacation pics or her workout videos, Nikki always slays in every look, which makes her fans check her social media account now and then.

Nikki Tamboli's new post

Recently, Nikki took to her Instagram handle and posted a pic of herself in a sexy avatar. She was seen wearing a gorgeous blue fitted mini dress with a multicolor bralette underneath it. The dress has an open back and multiple layers in the front that shows the bralette.

"Hotter than your ex, better than your next", the post read."What a hotness, Stylish and fashionable every day, looking so hot sexy and beautiful", the users started to comment as soon as the picture when viral".Another wrote," Beautiful look Nikki".

Nikki's career

Nikki has been part of the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14. She went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and The Khatra Khatra Show which was hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

