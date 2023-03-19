Fans hail Rubina Dilaik's 'simplicity' after she shares a glimpse of her village life

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is counted as among the most well-known and talented celebrities in the showbiz industry. Over the years, she has worked in numerous shows and films, and left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. Along with this, her spectacular fashion sense is also admired by her fans. She never skips a chance to stay updated and often creates trending reels. Despite living the upgraded city life, the diva has not forgotten her roots and her fans love her for that. Rubina recently traveled to Himachal for her sister Jyotika's wedding and it seems like the actress is having super fun in her hometown.

Rubina Dilaik's new VIDEO:

Rubina Dilaik is constantly sharing a glimpse of her hometown and fans shower immense love on her photos and videos. Today again the Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a video with her fans wherein we see the diva cooking and eating along with her mother. She looks extremely beautiful as she is wearing her traditional attire. Sharing this clip, Rubina captioned, "#sunday #villagelife." After watching this video, fans couldn't stop themselves and praised the actress by writing amazing comments.

One fan wrote, "Rubiiiiiii your simplicity always has myyyyyyyy hearttttt why you so innocent, whereas another user wrote, "I love the fact that you are so grounded and you always believe in simplicity."

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Rubina met Abhinav Shukla through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik's work:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

