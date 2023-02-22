Fans rave about Tina Datta's beauty in white outfit; Gautam Singh Vig REACTS

Actress Tina Datta is one of the renowned personalities in the television industry and she made headlines during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She gained a lot of popularity after her role in ‘Uttaran’ which was a blockbuster hit. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She keeps on sharing mesmerizing pictures and videos and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Recently, the actress did a photo shoot and she looked breathtakingly beautiful in that look. Tina Datta’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tina shared pictures from her recent photoshoot where she looked no less than a stunner. In the pictures, the actress donned a uniquely designed white and blue saree which she accessorized with long earrings. She went for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Beauty is a spark of light in your heart!!’ As soon as she shared the photos, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Moreover, her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig also reacted with a fire emoji on her picture. Here’s the post

About Tina Datta Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Tina has been an absolute stunner in the show. From her stylish looks to her fashion sense, she has raised the fashion element in the show. Her bold stand, comebacks, witty humour, fights, and charming appearance have made her the talk of the town. On the professional front, the actress has bagged a Telugu film and will also be returning to the TV screen with a new show.

