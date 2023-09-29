Fans react to Neil Bhatt's hilarious video with Aishwarya Sharma: 'Meet my TOOFAN'

Neil Bhatt is known for his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and is one of the well-known actors in the industry. He has been part of many shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, and many others. The actor got married to Aishwariya Sharma who is currently seen in Khatron ke Khiladi 13. The actor has been constantly supporting his wife during her stunts. The actor recently posted a video with his wife Aishwariya that got fans laughing.

Neil Bhatt introduced his Toofan to fans

Neil posted a hilarious video of himself with his wife where he mocks her with audio that says that is why a son-in-law is so much respected at his wife's place.

The actor is heard saying, "Pata hai damad ki izzat sasural me kyu zada hoti hai... kyunki unhe pata hai ki yeh wahi mahaan admi hai jisne humare ghar ka toofan sambhal rakha hai...' and points towards Aishwariya who looks annoyed. After seeing the fans can't stop laughing at the two. A fan wrote,"Hahaha bilkul sahi Pakde ho damadji ."(Yes, its true) Another fan wrote, "Toofan." A fan commented, "Aishwarya is best aur vo best ho rahegi AAP meri favourite contestant ho kkk me." (Aishwariya you are my favourite contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi )Another fan commented, "Par aapka toofan bahuti cute hai."(You have a cute toofan)

In a recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Neil was seen interacting with Rohit Shetty who showed disapproval that Aishwariya is being treated differently. Though Rohit Shetty clarifies that he is taking care of all the contestants Neil feels that there is some kind of favoritism. Even Aishwariya cleared the air saying that everything was fine.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Hina Khan will be posing a challenge to all the contestants. The promo showed that Hina will be performing a height stunt and an underwater stunt. This weekend who will be eliminated from the show? Stay tuned for more.

