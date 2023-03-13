Fans want Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to get married as the pair grooves to ‘Jhaanjar’; Watch Video

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. TV actor Aly Goni who rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in StarPlus's romantic Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans have been going gaga over them. Recently, the couple shared on social media that they are in Goa to attend actress Krishna Mukherjee's wedding ceremony. Actress Krishna Mukherjee is all set to tie the knot with Chirag Batliwalla, and all their friends have reached Goa to attend the wedding.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin at Krishna’s Sangeet night

The pre-wedding festivities of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla kickstarted on March 11 with the mehendi ceremony. Recently, the sangeet ceremony also took place where Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen grooving to the Punjabi number, Jhaanjar. They stole everyone’s heart with their performance as they churned out some flawless ‘Bhangra’ moves. The song is from the 2002 film Honeymoon, which stars Jasmin Bhasin.

Watch the video here:

Aly Goni looked dapper in a dark green blazer with a white shirt underneath, a black bow tie, and black pants. Jasmin looked gorgeous in a shimmery sharara and kurta set. Fans reacted to the performance of the couple and commented on how adorable they looked together. “JasLy forever, Power Couple,” wrote a fan. One comment also reads, “These two should get married.”

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

On the professional front, Jasmin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She has been part of several Punjabi movies and Hindi television shows. The actress starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural franchise Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. On the other hand, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.

