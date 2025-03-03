Farah Khan admits being a strict mom to her 17-year-old triplets, reveals 'My daughters have never...'

Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan has been actively creating vlogs on her YouTube channel, and fans love to watch her vlogs. Recently, Rubina Dilaik had appeared on Farah's podcast. Rubina visited Farah's house and had cooked delicacies with the filmmaker. Along with this, Farah also talked about her parenting style.

While talking to Rubina Dilaik, Farah Khan spoke about her children and said, "My kids will go college. They have turned 17 years old." When asked about the challenges she faced while raising her triplets, Farah responded, "Luckily, my kids are still 17 going on 12 or 13. They are not overgrown. They are studious. Recently, it was their birthday, and they wanted to do a family dinner with us. They didn't want to go to a club and party."

Farah Khan added, "My daughters have never been to a club. Till now, they haven't used makeup. They haven't done eyebrows or anything yet. They are only busy studying." Rubina inquired whether Farah consciously decided to keep her children away from this exposure. In reply to her question, Farah admitted, "I'm a strict mom because they can't just go wherever they want without me tracking."

Rubina expressed how she was surprised to learn that Farah has restrained her kids from the exposure. The Om Shanti Om director revealed that she and her kids have a "gossip chat" every evening, and this is how she is able to learn about their lives. Farah admitted that she is also fun.

The Shakti actor even questioned whether she raises her daughters and her son in different ways. To this, Farah disclosed that she has to explain to her son more than she has to explain to her girls. She shared that she teaches her son how to talk to girls, how he cannot say things, and so on.

Rubina expressed her concern and confessed having no idea how she would have a conversation with her daughters. Farah assured her, saying that she and Abhinav Shukla will deal with the conversations nicely.

Speaking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker is currently judging Celebrity MasterChef. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is a contestant on Laughter Chefs.