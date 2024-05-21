Farah Khan invited Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for lunch and took the duo to a fancy restaurant. Unlike every other time when the filmmaker treated them with traditional or desi cuisines, Farah took them to a restaurant of their opposite taste. In her vlog, Khan mentioned how Bharti and Haarsh are fond of desi food, but she planned to enjoy lunch with them at a fancy fine dining restaurant that usually serves Asian dishes.

Initially, the popular comedian seemed quite excited about indulging in Punjabi food, but as they reached the seating area and placed orders, Bharti could sense things falling apart from her expectations. Meanwhile, Haarsh and Farah prank Bharti at the restaurant.

Farah Khan goes to the ladies' room

In one of the segments of the vlog, Farah Khan mentioned that she was going to the ladies' room. To this, Bharti Singh urged her that she could also come with her but the Happy New Year director insisted that she would return in a minute or few. As she left, Farah said, "Bill bharne ka time aa gaya hai, main kalti maar rahi hun (It's time to pay the bill, I'm leaving)."

Meanwhile, a waiter asked Haarsh and Bharti to pay the bill either by card or cash. The former mentioned that Farah would be paying for the food. After the filmmaker didn't return for long, the duo were left perplexed.

In the meantime, the waiter informed them that Farah Khan left. A shocked Haarsh left the seating area to check on the situation. Sensing that she would arrive home a bit late, Bharti Singh called her son Golla's nanny and asked her to take care of him as it may take her time to reach home.

Later, the waiter told Bharti that Haarsh and Farah had left. The situation tensed the comedian, and she looked quite worried when it came time to settle the bill. Surprisingly, the duo appeared before her, and Bharti was relieved.

After she understood that it was all a prank, Singh admitted to not having money with her. Farah quipped, "You own such a lavish bag from Gucci and you aren't carrying any money in it."

Bharti Singh's weird reaction to Asian cuisines

Before treating themselves to delicious Asian foods, Farah Khan gave chopsticks to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Showcasing her humorous side, the comedian said that she could use them for knitting and making woolen socks for children.

The first dish that they ate was prepared with salmon and tuna fish. Looking at it, Farah Khan remarked, "Kuch paka hua le aao (Bring something cooked)."

When Farah asked her to taste, Bharti gulped down the bite as she didn't like it. Moving further, the chef at the restaurant brought in several other dishes, including black fungus udon, tiramisu, and sushi.

Upon seeing the mussels, Bharti Singh thought it was raw mango. After Farah Khan told her about it, Bharti said, "Aap kha lo (You eat it). This is that shell right." Farah asked her to give it to her.

Further, the comedian asked whether Farah would go home and eat anything. To this, she said 'no' and replied, "I will take sandwiches and candies for the kids)."

