Farah Khan hosts a special party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; WATCH Mandali singing the BB anthem

Bigg Boss- a concept inspired by the international reality series, Big Brother, turned out to be a blockbuster among the Indian audience. The tremendous success led to 16 seasons; the latest one concluded on Sunday, February 12. Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 by Bollywood superstar and the show’s consistent host, Salman Khan. Talking about the journey, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, are the contestants that managed to create an instant recall value. After the grand success of this season, Farah Khan hosted a party which was graced by the contestants and some special guests. Farah Khan hosts an after party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah Khan shared a video where the Bigg Boss 16 contestants can be seen having fun at the after party hosted by the director. In the video, Sajid, Abdu, Nimrit, Shiv, Stan, Shalin, Archana and others were seen singing the Bigg Boss anthem. One can also see Farah’s close friend Sania Mirza and Chunky Panday in the video. Moreover, the party was also graced by Gautam Gulati and Arbaaz Khan. Sharing the video, Farah wrote ‘Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time.’ As soon as the video was shared, fans were quick to drop their reactions. However, a section of netizens also noticed that Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer were missing from the party. Check out the post here

About Bigg Boss 16 Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. After announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down on February 12.

