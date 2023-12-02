Farah Khan on Bigg Boss 17; reveals favorite contestant from the current season

Farah Khan, who is bluntly honest with her views on various things, recently graced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiyaa’s LOL Podcast, which was uploaded on their channel titled Bharti TV. During her conversation with the hosts, she opened up about what she feels about Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants.

Farah Khan share her views on Bigg Boss 17

On being asked if she is watching the current season of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan nodded and said that this time, she is following the show without any stress because last time, her brother Sajid Khan () entered the controversial house, and that gave her a lot of tension. She reasoned the same and shared how she got irritated when even guests appearing on Bigg Boss 16 were ignoring Sajid because of their fear of getting bashed.

Take a look at the recent promo for Bigg Boss 17:

Divulging more on how she is finding the latest season of Bigg Boss, the filmmaker stated, “Abhishek (Kumar) pehle gadha tha ab acha ho gaya hai. Abhi cute ho gaya hai woh. He was trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, but now he is looking attractive. (Earlier, Abhishek was looking like a donkey, but he is appearing really cute).”

When questioned about the couples- Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma on the show, Farah quoted, “I like Vicky. In the initial 4-5 weeks, I found Vicky endearing and Ankita irritating. I know Ankita, so I thought, ‘Why has she suddenly become Nirupa Roy’.” She took a dig at Neil-Aishwarya and commented; the producer said, “Mashallah hain woh dono. I haven't heard anyone talk to their husbands like this.”

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 started off with a bang on October 15, 2023. It is hosted by Salman Khan. The show has famous names like Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra among others locked inside the glass-walled house.

The theme of Bigg Boss 17 is Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum Ka Game. A new segment hosted by Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan is added this time to make it even more interesting for viewers. It is named Just Chill With Arbaaz And Sohail and airs every Sunday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, 1 Dec 2023: ‘Mai bewakoof nahin hun,’ Khanzaadi explains as she suffers emotional breakdown