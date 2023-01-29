Farah Khan, Rashami Desai attend Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's funeral to pay their last respects; PICS

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 fame Rakhi Sawant has been going through a tough phase as her mother, Jaya Bheda, passed away on January 28. For the unversed, Rakhi's mother was undergoing treatment for the last three years after battling brain tumor and cancer. In an interview with Etimes, Rakhi confirmed that her mother, Jaya is no more, and she was quoted saying, "Maa ab nahi rahi" After remaining critical for several days, Jaya took her last breath at Citicare hospital in Juhu, and Rakhi was by her side before she left for her heavenly abode.

The revelation of her mother being diagnosed with brain tumor was made when Rakhi was locked in Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, the reason for Jaya's demise was multiple organ failure, and cancer had spread to her kidneys and lungs. Jaya Bheda's last rites were held today, January 29, and celebs such as Farah Khan and Rashami Desai arrived to pay their last respects.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Rakhi recently posted a video seeking prayers from fans for her mother's speedy recovery. While interacting with the media, Rakhi had also revealed that Mukesh Ambani has been helping her with her mother's treatment. In a comment also Rakhi wrote, 'I’m doing everything to make her well it’s not matter off money or anything pray from my mom'.

Speaking about her personal life, Rakhi recently announced that she is married to Adil Khan Durrani and tied the knot with him in July 2022 after knowing him for three months. In a conversation with Etimes, Rakhi even mentioned that had a nikah ceremony followed by a court marriage. Talking about her troubled marriage life, Rakhi told the publication that things are not fine between them and said that a lot happened while she was locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. Rakhi also said that she would talk about it when the time is right, and at this point, she wants to save her marriage.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4.