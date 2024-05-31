Filmmaker Farah Khan is the audience's favorite celebrity who is known for her genuine persona and comic timing. Farah has been a part of showbiz for a long time and has never failed to connect with whomever she meets. Currently, she is busy making audiences laugh and entertaining them through her vlogs. In her recent vlog, we saw Sambhavna Seth arriving at her house and cooking Kadhi with Farah.

As soon as Sambhavna Seth arrives at Farah Khan's house, the former praises her and also makes a surprising revelation about their past.

Farah Khan reveals recommending Sambhavna Seth:

In the vlog we see Sambhavna Seth heaping praises for Farah Khan and says how the latter has always showered love on her. The actress credits Khan for her achievements and mentions how she has been unaware of how important she is.

Sambhavna tells Farah Khan, "If you wouldn't have said 'I want to see Sambhavna Seth in Bigg Boss' then I wouldn't have gotten Bigg Boss." Farah denies taking the credit but then admits recommending Sambhavna's name to the makers. Khan tells Seth, "But I had recommended you, that is for sure. Meri chalti thi tabhi Bigg Boss mei."

Sambhavna reveals she was unaware that Khan recommended her name as she had no connection with her. In the same vlog, we see Farah and Sambhavna cooking Kadhi and relishing it later.

For the uninformed, Sambhavna was a part of Bigg Boss Season 2 which aired in 2008 and was hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Farah Khan recently started vlogging and regularly shares vlogs featuring several other celebrities. So far celebrities like Manisha Rani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Faisal Shaikh, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, and more have been a part of Farah Khan's vlogs.

About Sambhavna Seth and Farah Khan's work:

Speaking about Sambhavna Seth's career, the actress rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 2. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 8 as a guest contestant. Apart from Bigg Boss, Sambhavna was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Razia Sultan, and more.

On the other hand, Farah Khan has judged several reality shows such as Indian Idol, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 1, India's Got Talent, Zee Comedy Show, and more. She was last seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

