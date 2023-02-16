Farah Khan shares a VIDEO of Geeta Kapur, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and others grooving on 'Om Shanti Om'

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 had a great closure on February 12 when MC Stan was declared as the winner of the most popular reality show. Shiv Thakare was declared as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently threw a massive party for all the Bigg Boss 16 contestants which was also attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and well-known personalities. Farah has been sharing lots of inside videos from the party where we also saw not just the Bigg Boss contestants but also celebrity friends of Farah at the party. The party looked rocking as everyone was seen enjoying themselves to their fullest.

Today, Farah Khan shared another video of the grand celebration that she organized for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. In the clip shared by Farah, we see Geeta Kapur, Sania Mirza, Nishant Bhat, VJ Andy, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary grooving on Farah Khan's song 'Om Shanti Om'. We also see Arbaaz Khan waving at the camera, Patralekha chatting, Huma Qureshi talking to Archana Gautam's brother, MC Stan busy talking, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam gossiping, and Manya Singh addressing the camera.

Watch the video here-

Sharing this video, Farah captioned, "When the stars of my favourite show come home..along with sm of my closest friends.. its Deewangi deewangi #besttimes #biggboss16 @aslisajidkhan all for u thank uuuu." Commenting on this video, Sanjay Kapur wrote, "Wat a super steadicam shot", Rakhi Sawant wrote, "Nice", Shiv Thakare and others reacted to this clip.

For the unversed, Farah Khan's grand bash was attended by many celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and many others. Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De, and more attended Farah Khan's party.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 turned out to be a lucky show for many contestants as they bagged big projects during and after their stint. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig were roped in a new show, Junooniyat, which premiered on February 13. Audience favorite Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan will soon be seen in Big Brother UK. Shalin Bhanot will play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show titled Beqaboo. Reportedly, Tina Datta has also bagged a big-budget South film.