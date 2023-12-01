Farah Khan was stressed on Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16; here's why

Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan appeared in a recent podcast video uploaded by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their channel Bharti TV. She opened up about her concern when Sajid Khan was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant.

As she revealed watching Bigg Boss 17 without stress, Farah talked about Sajid’s participation in the controversial reality show.

Farah Khan reveals why she is watching the latest season of Bigg Boss without any stress, unlike last year

During their podcast, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Farah Khan whether she is watching Bigg Boss this time. To this, the filmmakers nodded and said, “Iss baar mai khule mann se without stress dekh rahi hun (This time I'm watching it with a free mind and without any stress).”

Further, when Haarsh asked, “ Kyu pichhli baar toh aap bahut zyada stress mein the na (You were very stressed the last time, right?).” Answering to it, Farah Khan explained, “Tum logon ka koi bhi jaayega na ghar ka toh it's very stressful (When you have someone related to you inside the house, then it's very stressful).”

Talking more about it in the podcast, the Happy New Year director explained that in such situations, Bigg Boss doesn't remain entertaining. Farah Khan further discussed, “The guests who went inside were also behaving strangely with Sajid. I felt bad that he is the only one from the industry, so at least say hello to him, but you are ignoring him because your manager has asked you not to talk to him; otherwise, you'll be trolled. So, that also was irritating me.”

Divulging further, Farah commented, “But there were quite a few who went and on their own were very nice to him. And I really well remember that and appreciate that.” The next moment, Bharti Singh said that Sajid Khan also slimmed down.

Replying to it, Farah Khan said, “Patle ho gaye hain ab wapas mote ho gaye hain (He slimmed down but has again gained weight).”

For the unversed, Sajid Khan participated in Bigg Boss 16 and made headlines for his bond with his co-contestant Abdu Rozik.

