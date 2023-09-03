Farhan Saeed-Hania Aamir to Bilal Ashraf-Maya Ali; top 7 on-screen couples from Pakistani dramas

Pakistani dramas have garnered a dedicated global audience due to their captivating storytelling and on-screen couples. The fascination for Pakistani serials continues to grow, and these dramas often excel in presenting engaging on-screen couples. The best on-screen couples are those who deliver compelling stories and unforgettable chemistry. Sometimes, it's the actors' chemistry that captivates the audience, while at other times, it's the characters they portray. In this list, we present the all-time top seven sizzling and best couples from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Top 7 on-screen couples from Pakistani dramas:

Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir as Hamza Ahmed and Hala Ahmed in Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar indeed earned its place as one of the best and most-watched Pakistani dramas, and Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir garnered so much love for their performances as Hamza and Hala.

The drama's storyline revolves around Hala, a girl who is abandoned by her father and is mistreated in her paternal home. Hamza, Hala's first cousin, marries her, giving her a life she had never imagined before. This compelling narrative resonated with viewers and left a profound impact.

Interestingly, Hania Aamir initially turned down the role when approached by the show's makers. However, she accepted the offer after being approached by her co-actor Farhan Saeed, and director Qasim Ali Mureed.

On the other hand, it's worth noting that Farhan Saeed was not the first choice for his role, making their eventual on-screen pairing all the more unique and successful.

Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani as Maryam and Aryaan in Jhoom

Jhoom is a Pakistani drama that delves into the realms of intense love, passion, emotion, drama, and romance. The story focuses on the love story of Aryaan and Maryam. Maryam is a successful doctor, while Aryaan is a young, short-tempered yet loyal boy who falls deeply in love with Maryam despite their age difference.

Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani created a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry, effectively portraying the loneliness and hidden pain in their lives. Their performances received high praise from fans and viewers, contributing to the drama's appeal and success.

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain as Noor and Nasir in Aakhir Kab Tak

Aakhir Kab Tak series brought a refreshing love story of Noor And Nasir. Noor is portrayed as a strong and independent young woman with a captivating personality. Nasir, on the other hand, is a mysterious personality with lots of flaws.

The on-screen chemistry between Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussein, coupled with their performances, adds to the appeal of Noor and Nasir as a couple. These actors have skillfully depicted the happiness that Noor and Nasir find in each other.

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas as Aaliya and Salman in Kuch Ankahi

The Kuch Ankahi serial aired in January this year. The story revolves around Salman and Aaliya. Salman, the single child raised by his mother, and Aliya, the middle child among three daughters. They find themselves working as real estate agents and becoming professional rivals.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when Salman moves into Aliya's house as a paying guest, leading to a series of intriguing and heartwarming events.

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas have consistently captured the hearts of their audience with their seamless acting and exceptional on-screen chemistry. Before they were seen together in O Rangreza.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi as Murtasim and Meerub in Tere Bin

The story revolves around an unconventional romance, set in Hyderabad, where Murtasim Shahnawaz Khan, the village's head and a feudal lord, embarks on a journey from being an enemy to a lover.

On the other hand, Meerab Waqas Ahmad is a beautiful and ambitious young woman with dreams of pursuing higher studies and following in her father's footsteps to become a respected lawyer. The narrative unfolds the unlikely love story between these two seemingly incompatible characters.

Sania Saeed and Noman Ejaz as Hajra and Maqsood in Raqeeb Se

This unique drama presents a captivating love story that shows a glimpse of two distinct facets of love. Hajra consistently goes to great lengths to express her love for Maqsood, while he undergoes a transformative journey of learning how to love her in return.

The brilliant performances of Sania Saeed and Noman Ijaz, shine brightly in this drama. Their chemistry and portrayal of Hajra and Maqsood's storyline in this particular drama are nothing short of extraordinary.

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali as Dawood and Kaneez in Yunhi

Yunhi revolves around the lives of two individuals who are starkly different, having been brought up in distinct cultural and societal backgrounds. However, destiny intervenes when they enter into a marriage. As the story progresses, it becomes a heartwarming tale of love, where this unlikely couple discovers love and chooses to set aside their differences.

The on-screen chemistry between Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali is nothing short of spectacular, leaving a lasting impact on their fans and viewers. Their performances not only resonate with the audience but also touch their hearts, making the love story all the more compelling and relatable.