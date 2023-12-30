Fashion Face-Off: Shehnaaz Gill or Priyanka Choudhary in white chic outfit; who rocked the all-white look?

Fashion trends are always changing, never staying the same. Some trends become popular and others quickly fade away. In the competition to set fashion goals, it's not uncommon for celebrities to wear similar outfits. Even though they may be wearing the same thing, they still manage to stand out and catch everyone's attention. We recently noticed Shehnaaz Gill and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rocking similar white chic outfits.

So, prepare for a fashion face-off as we explore the stunning details of stars Priyanka Choudhary and Shehnaaz Gill's recent similar looks. So, let's see who ruled the white Western outfit game.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, rocked a stylish white one-shoulder dress with a unique asymmetrical hemline. The addition of white fur along the borders gave her look a cool and funky vibe. She paired the satin dress flawlessly with white pointed-toe stilettos. By keeping her outfit as the main focus, Shehnaaz Gill opted for a minimalist approach and didn't wear any accessories. This choice further enhanced her dramatic avatar.

Speaking about her hair, Shehnaaz opted for a chic bun. Her confidence shines through her outfit selection, and she effortlessly pulls off the elegant white attire. Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill showcased her impeccable makeup skills. The popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant embraced bold eye makeup, sporting a smoky-eye look with winged liner. Her brown-colored lips exuded a commanding presence.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka never fails to amaze her fans with her incredible fashion sense and style choices. Once again, she looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous white outfit with full sleeves. The dress had a front slit that showcased her perfectly toned legs, making the Bigg Boss 16 fame shine like she was covered in glitter. The intricate detailing on the sleeves effortlessly added a stylish touch to the whole ensemble.

The gold dangly earrings added a touch of sparkle, but it was her vibrant pink lipstick that really caught everyone's attention. Priyanka made sure her makeup was flawless, opting for a fresh and glowing look that perfectly complemented her silver dress with fur accents and a daring thigh-high slit.

So, let us agree to respect these stunning ladies' distinct fashion statements and applaud their outstanding taste. Let us know which style you prefer: Shehnaaz Gill or Priyanka Choudhary.

