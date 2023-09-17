Fashion goals alert: Gauahar Khan sets the trend in gorgeous green suit; gives glimpse of her style

Gauahar Khan, a prominent actress and former Bigg Boss winner, has had a successful and enduring career in the entertainment industry, earning a sizable and devoted fan base. She has been a part of numerous popular television shows and films. Gauahar Khan is also well-known for her fashion sense, often making stunning fashion statements. Recently, she captivated her followers by sharing pictures on her social media platform, donning a mesmerizing green suit. Her fashion choice left everyone in awe, as Gauahar Khan once again proved her ability to effortlessly steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression with her style and elegance.

Gauahar Khan sets the trend in a gorgeous green suit:

Gauahar Khan made waves on social media by sharing a series of photos showcasing her in a stunning green suit. The suit featured a subtle print, and she completed the look with her hair slicked back into a ponytail, giving her an effortlessly elegant appearance.

To elevate her style, Gauahar adorned herself with elegant jewelry, including a gold neckpiece and matching gold earrings. Her wristwatch added a sophisticated touch to her overall ensemble, and she opted for a light makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty. The high heels she wore were the perfect finishing touch, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. She captioned the post and wrote, “Naadaan dil”

Take a look at Gauahar's post here:

Fans react:

Gauahar Khan's recent post showcasing her elegant green suit received immediate praise from her fans. One of her admirers commented, "Simplicity is the best way," appreciating her understated yet stylish appearance.

Another fan affectionately referred to her as "Beautiful looking cindrella," highlighting her enchanting and regal aura.

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story deepened in December 2020 when they exchanged vows in a heartfelt Nikkah ceremony. After enjoying almost two years of marital happiness, the couple delighted their fans with the news of their pregnancy in December 2022. On May 10, 2023, their joy reached its zenith as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives, marking a new and joyous chapter in their journey together as a family.

Work-wise, Gauahar Khan has appeared in various reality shows, such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, where she showcased her dancing prowess, and Bigg Boss 7, where she not only participated but also emerged as the winner.

Khan has also left her mark by appearing in several films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, Ishaqzaade, and more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan gives empowering advice