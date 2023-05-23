Father-to-be Rahul Vaidya ditches his luxurious car to travel by local train; Shares PICS

Popular singer Rahul Vaidya is one of the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry who has a massive fan following. The singer has been a part of several reality shows and has won the heart of the audience with his talent and real-life personality. Rahul is a down-to-earth person and is connected to his roots. He has an active presence on social media, where he often shares updates about his personal and professional life.

Rahul Vaidya travels by a local train:

A few hours ago, Rahul Vaidya took to his social media handle and shared a few glimpses as he travel by the local train. Ditching his luxurious cars, the Bigg Boss 14 fame felt glad as he relived his childhood days by traveling in a train. Sharing these few snaps on his Instagram handle, Rahul captioned, "Love the occasional mumbai local train travels .. reminds me of my childhood days.. this is where I have come from.. keeps me rooted & makes me very happy #gratitude."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's PICS here-

Rahul Vaidya's personal life:

Rahul Vaidya was dating actress Disha Parmar for a few years until the singer officially proposed to her on National Television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Disha who graced one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, instantly said yes to Rahul when he proposed her. The duo then had a lavish wedding on 16 July 2021, and since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals.

On May 19, Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

